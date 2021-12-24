New washroom for Kerala Minister costs more than home under govt scheme

Thiruvananthapuram :

The order from the General Administration Department came out on December 21 sparking discussions all around.

State Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian Cherian, for whom the amount has been sanctioned, is a two-time legislator of the CPI-M and was a surprise choice for a Cabinet Minister post in the second Pinarayi Vijayan government. There were several seasoned legislators more experienced in race for ther post.

Cherian, 56, won his first Assembly election when he was fielded by the party in the Chenganoor Assembly seat in Alappuzha district after sitting party legislator K.K.Ramachandran Nair passed away in 2018.

In the April 6 Assembly polls, he retained his sitting seat and was made a State Minister.

This expensive bathroom for Cherian is being built at a time when the state is passing through one of its worst financial crisis.

A political observer said this is a recurring phenomenon.

"Such things happen irrespective of the political party in power. The general norm not long ago was that the Left does not indulge in all this but the belief is now history and they are also no different from others," the observer said.