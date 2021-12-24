Cameron MacKay is new Canadian High Commissioner to India

New Delhi :

Cameron MacKay has been appointed the new High Commissioner to India, replacing Nadir Patel.





Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly on Thursday announced the appointments of the new High Commissioner to India and the Consuls General to Bengaluru, Chandigarh and Mumbai.





Benoit Prefontaine will be Canada's Consul General in Bengaluru, replacing Nicole Girard.





Patrick Hebert will be Canada's Consul General in Chandigarh, who replaced Mia Yen.





Diedrah Kelly will be Canada's Consul General in Mumbai. Kelly replaced Annie Dube.





MacKay joined the Department of Foreign Affairs and International Trade in 1995. At headquarters, he served as Director of Regional Trade Policy from 2008 to 2010, Director General for China Trade Policy from 2012 to 2013, Director General of the Trade Negotiations Bureau from 2013 to 2015 and Director General of the Trade Sectors Bureau from 2015 to 2017.





Most recently in Ottawa, he served as director of operations at the Privy Council Office's Foreign and Defence Policy Secretariat.





Abroad, he served at Canada's permanent mission in Geneva from 2001 to 2006, as Canada's ambassador to Costa Rica, Honduras and Nicaragua from 2010 to 2012 and as Canada's ambassador to Indonesia and Timor-Leste from 2019 to 2021.