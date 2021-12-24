Fri, Dec 24, 2021

Omicron threat: Night curfew back in UP, only 200 allowed for weedings

Dec 24,2021

According to an official statement, the curfew will be in place from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The Yogi Adityanath government has decided to reimpose night curfew in Uttar Pradesh from Saturday.

An upper limit of 200 guests will be in force for weddings and the district administration will have to be duly informed.
 
The decision has been taken in view of the increase in number of Covid-19 cases in the state.
 

