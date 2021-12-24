Flight fares shoot up ahead of holidays

Chennai :

Following the holiday rush ahead of Christmas and New Year, domestic flight fares have shot up leaving many complaining. Flyers said the ticket fares to Tuticorin, Madurai, Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi increased rapidly on Wednesday and Thursday due to huge demand for tickets.





The ticket price to Tuticorin is usually fixed at Rs 3,500 but now it costs Rs 10,500. To Madurai, the fare was Rs 3,500 but is now running at Rs 9,800. Similarly, the ticket fare to Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi also has shot up to Rs 9,000 and Rs 9,500. The fare of Chennai-Goa flights has also increased.





The passengers claim that the airlines are intentionally increasing the fares looking at the demand. They said the AAI should take steps and stop the fare hike during the festival season. However, the airport officials said that due to the demand, all the basic fare tickets got sold out and now only the expensive tickets are available.