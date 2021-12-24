CVC to conduct audit of vigilance units

New Delhi :

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) on Thursday said it has decided to conduct a management audit of vigilance units in various organisations to have a deeper insight into their functioning.





Initially, the audit would be taken up for the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and the Punjab National Bank (PNB) as a pilot project, which is expected to be completed by January 31 next year.





Based on the experience gained and inputs and feedback received during the conduct of the audit of these four organisations, the scheme of conducting audit of vigilance units would be extended to other major organisation, as may be decided by the commission, from April 1 next year onwards, an order issued by the CVC said.





To exercise effective supervision, it is necessary to have a deeper insight into the functioning of vigilance units of various organisations, said the order issued to secretaries of all central government departments and chiefs of public sector banks and insurance companies, among others.





“Hence, for a better appreciation of the work being done by vigilance units and as a tool of effective supervision, the commission has decided to conduct management audit of vigilance unit (MAVU) at periodical intervals covered under the commission’s advisory jurisdiction,” the order said.