9 new Omicron cases takes Gujarat's tally to 23

Gandhinagar :

Out of the 9 new cases, Ahmedabad reported five, while two cases each were reported from the districts of Mehsana and Anand.

According to the state government's figures, four patients have recovered from Omicron and discharged so far, while 19 patients are under treatment. Till now, there has been no casualty due to the new variant.

Three omicron positive persons had arrived from Tanzania, while one positive each from UK, Congo and Dubai. Two others had no travel history but had contacted an Omicron patient.

Omicron presence has been found in eight districts of Gujarat so far with positive infections recorded in Jamnagar, Gandhinagar, Surat, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Mehsana, Anand and Vadodara.

Gujarat saw 91 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths on Wednesday.

The total active cases in the state is 637 and the Covid case tally has reached 8,28,794 cases. The total cumulative casualties so far, as per the state government, is 10,106 deaths as of Wednesday.