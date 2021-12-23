Parliament adjourned sine die a day before schedule

The suspension of 12 Opposition MPs and the Lakhimpur Kheri violence were among the major issues over which the Opposition protested.
New Delhi: The tumultous Winter session of Parliament ended on Wednesday a day before schedule with proceedings in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha marred by repeated disruptions by the opposition over which the government and the Congress traded charges and the presiding officers expressed their anguish at the conduct of some MPs. The suspension of 12 Opposition MPs and the Lakhimpur Kheri violence were among the major issues over which the Opposition protested.
