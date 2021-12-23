Omicron scare: States impose curbs, enhance surveillance

New Delhi :

Haryana also imposed some curbs in public places from January 1. India has so far recorded close to 250 cases of Omicron across 15 states and UTs even though at least 90 of the infected people have either recovered or migrated.





Amid fresh concerns caused by the Omicron variant, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting on the COVID-19 situation in the country on Thursday. Official sources said Modi will take stock of the pandemic situation across the country. With the national capital recording over 50 cases of Omicron, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will also hold a review meeting on Thursday to assess the preparedness and management of the new variant of the virus. During the day, nine cases were recorded in Kerala, four in Rajasthan and two in Andhra Pradesh among others.





Meanwhile, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria has stressed on adhering to COVID-appropriate behaviour, observing that people have become lax in following these norms. He also underlined that people should get vaccinated and those who have taken the first shot should not miss out on the second dose.