Need legislative temper too: Venkaiah Naidu

New Delhi :

"Our constitution mentions this as one of our fundamental duties. Article 51A is to develop scientific temper and a spirit of inquiry. We should not only develop scientific temper, I think we should also inculcate a legislative temper," Naidu said at the inauguration of 'Celebration of Birth Centenaries of Inspirational Scientists' & 'Pay Homage to Founders of Indian Sciences'.





Pointing out what he witnessed as he chaired the House, Naidu said, "Discuss, debate and decide ... not disrupt. This should be made our principal identity."





"On one side we are making progress, on the other side, some of our elected representatives are making a mockery of the institution of democracy," Naidu said.





Naidu's remarks at the event organised by Vigyan Prasar were clearly in reference to the disruptions by the opposition MPs in both Houses of Parliament during the winter session that concluded on Wednesday morning.





Since November 29, when Naidu as Rajya Sabha chairperson had suspended 12 MPs, the opposition parties had daily demanded revoking of the suspensions, staged protests and walked out of the House several times. Much of the time when the opposition members remained in the House, there was a constant din.





Towards the end of the inaugural event, when the anchor invited Nakur Parashar for the 'vote of thanks', Naidu quickly pointed out: "No, no, it should be 'Words of Thanks'. Vote means division," leading to peals of laughter.