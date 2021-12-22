Won't allow drug traffickers to go scot-free: Punjab CM

Chandigarh :

Addressing a gathering here, Channi reiterated his government's firm commitment to completely eradicate the menace of drugs while adding that there was no political vendetta in the case of Majithia, the brother-in-law of former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal.





He also announced Rs 5 crore for overall development of Gidderbaha and upgradation of Doda hospital and laid the foundation stone of the Gidderbaha bus stand.





The Chief Minister also promised to construct a memorial in the memory of all those farmers who laid down their lives in the fight against the three "black farm" laws.





Taking a dig at AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal and MP Bhagwant Mann for withdrawing the statement regarding Majithia's involvement in drug trade while making a written apology to him, Channi said now it's time for AAP leaders to apologise the people of Punjab.





"See the kind of politics AAP is doing, they apologised a person who was facing the heat of drug accusations in pushing our youth to drugs," he said.





Channi also said his government will also not let the culprits involved in the heinous acts of sacrilege to run away from the clutches of law.





Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa also said that the Channi-led government is now gradually wining over the trust of people in governance as the same touched the lowest ebb due to misrule coupled with gross inefficiency during the regime of the Badals as well as Captain Amarinder Singh.