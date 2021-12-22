6 international arrivals test positive for Covid at Bengaluru airport

Bangalore :

Six international passengers who have tested positive for Covid-19 have been sent to home isolation in a designated hospital in Bengaluru, Health department sources said on Wednesday.





These passengers, including three women, arrived to KempeGowda International Airport this morning. They arrived from Frankfurt, Paris and Kuwait.





The authorities have sent their samples for genome sequencing and their results are awaited. The state Health department has tightened vigilance at international airports in the state in the backdrop of Omicron fears.





As many as 19 cases of Omicron variant have been reported in the state and results are awaited for many more samples of the primary and secondary contacts of these persons.





Since Christmas and New Year celebrations are around the corner, the authorities have initiated strict vigil on international passengers especially from high-risk countries.





The state government has released new guidelines for New Year and Christmas celebrations and imposed restrictions on large gatherings and parties.