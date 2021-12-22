KPCC working president P.T. Thomas passes away

The Congress legislator was a heart patient and was recently diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing treatment at CMC Vellore where he breathed his last at 10.15 a.m. on Wednesday.
Hon'ble Governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan condoled the sad demise of Shri P.T.Thomas, MLA (Thrikkakkara). "As a vibrant and dedicated legislator and parliamentarian, Shri #PTThomas had endeared himself to the people":PRO,KeralaRajBhavan.(T1/2) pic.twitter.com/l54NhWk2mq— Kerala Governor (@KeralaGovernor) December 22, 2021
Anguished by the sudden demise of Shri.P.T.Thomas MLA (Thrikkakkara). He was an exceptional legislator and always stood with the people. My thoughts are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/SczRrPMd3n— K Surendran (@surendranbjp) December 22, 2021
Heartly condolence to P T Thomas MLA pic.twitter.com/zbY5q7wCHY— K Rajan (@advkrajanonline) December 22, 2021
A leader with strong principles and integrity; a fighter who stood by what he believed in. An MLA with an unparalleled connect with the masses.— Hibi Eden (@HibiEden) December 22, 2021
A painful departure. Kochi will miss you Sir.
Rest In Peace.
P T Thomas,MLA pic.twitter.com/28OVAatJzF
