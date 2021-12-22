India's Omicron tally at 213, Delhi has most number of cases

Chennai :

India on Monday reported 6,317 new Covid cases, 318 deaths and 6,906 recoveries in the last 24 hours.





The country's active caseload stood at at 78,190, which is said to be the lowest in 575 days.





According to Health Ministry, Omicron case tally spiked to 213 today with the country crossing its 200-mark tally on Tuesday.





According to the bulletin released by the Ministry, the national capital has 57 Omicron cases, which is the highest among all other states. Following Delhi, Maharashtra has 54 cases and Telangana has 24 cases.





Of the 213 cases, 90 are said to be recovered or discharged.











