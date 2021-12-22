Work on Kudankulam N-plant Unit-6 begins

Kudankulam Unit 6 is the last of the six reactors of 1,000 MW capacity, each built in collaboration with Russia. In June, the first concrete had been laid at the power unit 5.

Representative image Mumbai : Marking a key development in the construction of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant's Unit 6, the "first concreting in the foundation slab" of the reactor building has been launched, said Rosatom, the Russian firm involved in building the reactors, on Tuesday. Kudankulam Unit 6 is the last of the six reactors of 1,000 MW capacity, each built in collaboration with Russia. In June, the first concrete had been laid at the power unit 5.