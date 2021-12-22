Wed, Dec 22, 2021

Work on Kudankulam N-plant Unit-6 begins

Published: Dec 22,202103:10 AM

Representative image
Representative image
Mumbai: Marking a key development in the construction of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant’s Unit 6, the “first concreting in the foundation slab” of the reactor building has been launched, said Rosatom, the Russian firm involved in building the reactors, on Tuesday. Kudankulam Unit 6 is the last of the six reactors of 1,000 MW capacity, each built in collaboration with Russia. In June, the first concrete had been laid at the power unit 5.

