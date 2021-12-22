TMC’s Derek O’Brien suspended from RS

TMC floor leader Derek O’Brien was suspended from the Upper House of Parliament on Tuesday for the remaining part of the Winter session for the “grave misconduct” of hurling a Rajya Sabha rule book at the Chair.
New Delhi: TMC floor leader Derek O’Brien was suspended from the Upper House of Parliament on Tuesday for the remaining part of the Winter session for the “grave misconduct” of hurling a Rajya Sabha rule book at the Chair. The Winter session is scheduled to conclude on December 23. On the first day of the session on November 29, twelve opposition members of Rajya Sabha were suspended for the entire session of Parliament for their “unruly” conduct in the previous session in August.
