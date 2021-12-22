India committed to open Indo-Pacific: Jaishankar

The External Affairs Minister was speaking at the India-Japan Indo-Pacific Forum.
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said India is committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific region, and expressed concerns over “complicating” actions, including unilateral changes of the status quo and militarisation. The External Affairs Minister was speaking at the India-Japan Indo-Pacific Forum.Delving into India’s ties with Japan, he underlined that the partnership has made great advances with a convergence on regional and global matters.
