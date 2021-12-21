No shortage of electricity, Haryana CM informs Assembly

Chennai :

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday informed the Assembly that the people of the state would not face any inconvenience due to shortage of electricity.





To deal with the emergency situation, electricity had been procured at market rate even earlier. "In order to avoid the power crisis, the electricity was provided at the rate at which it would be available. The government will not let the people of the state face any problem. The power supply will continue uninterrupted," said the Chief Minister in response to a question during Question Hour.





In another question, Khattar said mapping of the entire state is being done by the Sports Department to know where stadiums are located and where they are required.





"In future, the stadiums will not be built on anyone's demand, but will be built according to the needs of that area."





The Chief Minister said the Sports Department has released a budget of Rs 12.50 crore for the maintenance of the stadiums. "This budget will be further increased in the future," he added.