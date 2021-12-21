Tight security in Prayagraj for PM's visit

Pratapgarh :

Foolproof security arrangements have been made in Prayagraj for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on Tuesday.





The Prime Minister will stay in Prayagraj for two hours as per the programme, during which the traffic movement will be diverted.





The entire route has been sanitized and special vigil is being maintained at the venue.





Prime Minister Modi will arrive in the holy city at around 1 p.m. at Bamrauli airport and the proceed to the parade ground by helicopter.





The Prime Minister will inspect an exhibition and then participate in the programme - where he will transfer Rs 1,000 crore into the accounts of over one lakh self-help groups (SHGs).





After the function, the Prime Minister will return to Delhi.





Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who inspected the arrangements at the venue on Monday, has asked officials not to allow unidentified persons at the venue.





Officials said that 67 schools have been selected for lodging the women members of SHGs and beneficiaries of other schemes while 32 schools have been earmarked for the stay of police and security personnel.





"Special attention has been paid to security and stricter arrangements are in place this time. There is also a large presence of women security personnel because women are the main participants at the function," said a senior police official.