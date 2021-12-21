Flyers from at-risk countries told to pre-book for RT-PCR online

Chennai :

The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation had announced that RT-PCR tests are mandatory for passengers arriving from countries at risk and they would be allowed to go home only if they are testing negative. To smoothen the process of testing, the Ministry had ordered that passengers arriving from at-risk countries pre-book their slots for RT-PCR or Rapid PCR tests on the Air Suvidha portal. Currently, this facility is available only in Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Delhi and Mumbai.





However, passengers who have not pre-booked their slots would be allowed to board the flights and the airline staff will guide them to book the slot. The airport officials believe that pre-booking the slots would help them arrange everything in advance and help get early results.



