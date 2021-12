New Delhi :

On December 21, the President will address the fifth convocation of the Central University of Kerala in Kasargod, a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Monday.





On December 22, he will witness the operational demonstration by the Southern Naval Command off Kochi, while on December 23, he will unveil a statue of P.N. Panicker in Thiruvananthapuram, it added.