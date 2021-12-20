Even death of innocent children will not shake Kejriwal's conscience: Gautam Gambhir

New Delhi :

Three children died after allegedly consuming 'cough syrup' administered by a mohalla clinic' run by the Delhi government in the national capital.





A total of 16 children had been admitted to the Kalawati Saran Children's hospital of whom three died.





The cricketer turned politician, said that for years now the Chief Minister has been boasting about the health model of Delhi but not even a single hospital has been built during his regime and the cornerstone of his so-called model were these mohalla clinics.





"Today the reality of these clinics has been exposed completely. Most of them have untrained doctors and many don't have any. They gave faulty medicines which led to 16 children falling ill and three dying," Gambhir said.





"Kejriwal must answer why he should not be held responsible for the deaths of these children because he is the one who insisted everyone go to these mohalla clinics and avail free medicines," he added.





The east Delhi MP asked if the lives of poor people matter to the Chief Minister.





"Knowing the Chief Minister, I am sure that even death of innocent children will not shake his conscience and that of his minions," he said.





Lambasting the Kejriwal-led government, national in-charge of BJP's information and technology department Amit Malviya tweeted: "16 cases of Dextromethorphan poisoning reported in Delhi's Kalawati Saran Children's Hospital, three dead, because the unqualified doctors at Arvind Kejriwal's hyped mohalla clinic prescribed this drug, which is not to be administered to children below four. Kejriwal has blood on hands."