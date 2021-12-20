Karnataka: Sec 144 extended in Belagavi till Dec 22 post vandalism of statues

Belgaum District :

In the wake of protests after the desecration of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Sangolli Rayanna statues in different parts of the state, the Karnataka Police has extended the prohibitory order placed under section 144 Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) from December 20 to 22 in Belagavi.





"In wake of protests after the desecration of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj & Sangolli Rayanna statues on Saturday night, a prohibitory order has been extended under Sec 144 CrPC from 6 am on Dec 20 to 6 am on Dec 22 in Belagavi," said Police Commissioner Dr. K Thiyagarajan.





Earlier on Saturday, Karnataka Police Commissioner had extended the curfew till December 20, Monday 6 am. Tension erupted in Belagavi after a purported video that showed some people pouring black ink on the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Sankey Tank Road in Bengaluru went viral.





Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) followers gathered in Belagavi and protested against the Karnataka government at Dharmaveer Sambhaji Maharaj Chowk.





The miscreants smashed around 26 vehicles of the Karnataka government and police at Belagavi. The protestors alleged that Kannada goons have defaced a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Bangalore.