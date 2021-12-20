Directly or indirectly, Mamata must not divide Opposition, says Baalu

New Delhi :

Baalu, the leader of the DMK in the Lok Sabha, was among the selected leaders invited by Congress president Sonia Gandhi to her residence here last week to discuss Opposition strategy in Parliament. He said he is hopeful that the Opposition unity will strengthen further and the parties may project a single candidate for the presidential polls next year.





Terming the ruling BJP as the “common enemy” for the Opposition, Baalu, in an interview, said, “Opposition leaders should meet more often to discuss issues related to national politics with mainly one single agenda – to fight and defeat the BJP.” Responding to a question on a leader who can unify the Opposition, he said it can be decided at an appropriate time and for the DMK, the call will be taken by its president, MK Stalin.





“Congress president Sonia Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and our very own Stalin can bring various Opposition parties to the table to discuss issues related to national politics,” Baalu said.





He also suggested that there should be a common stand of the Opposition parties in Parliament to take on the BJP-led NDA government. Asked about Banerjee’s remarks that there is no UPA, Baalu said a division in the Opposition would only serve the purpose of the BJP.





“Mamataji is a mature and wise politician. She enjoys the respect of fellow Opposition leaders. I would request her not to become a party to divide the Opposition directly or indirectly. Her attempts of going solo are not going to yield the desired results for her. Rather it may be of some help for the BJP, the common enemy of the Opposition,” he said.