Mon, Dec 20, 2021

Bill linking electoral roll to Aadhaar to be taken up

Published: Dec 20,202101:54 AM

Representative image
New Delhi: A bill on electoral reforms which seeks to link electoral rolls with the Aadhaar ecosystem to weed out duplicacy, is listed for introduction in Lok Sabha on Monday. The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 seeks to allow electoral registration officers to seek Aadhaar number of people who want to register as voters “for the purpose of establishing the identity”.

