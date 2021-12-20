SDPI, BJP leaders killed in Kerala, 50 in custody

Kerala’s coastal Alappuzha district was rocked by back-to-back killings of two party leaders, the first belonging to the SDPI and the second to the BJP.
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala’s coastal Alappuzha district was rocked by back-to-back killings of two party leaders, the first belonging to the SDPI and the second to the BJP, leading to clamping of prohibitory orders by police on Sunday. Following the killing of an SDPI state secretary late Saturday night, a BJP leader was hacked to death less than 12 hours later on Sunday morning and later, prohibitory order under CrPC Section 144 was imposed in the entire Alappuzha district. Police took aken into custody around 50 people over the killings.
