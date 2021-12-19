DDMA to meet on Monday to discuss Omicron variant

New Delhi :

The meeting will witness a presentation by the Health and Family Welfare Department, review the Covid19 situation and also the vaccination drive in Delhi, the notice by the DDMA calling for the meeting by the CEO, Disaster Management, Kuldeep Singh Gangar said on Sunday.





Apart from the designated DDMA members, Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, NITI Aayog's Member, Health, Dr V.K. Paul, I)ndian Council of Medical Research Director General, Prof Balram Bhargava, NDMA members Krishna Vatsa and Kamal Kishore, AIIMS Director, Dr Randeep Guleria, NCDC Director Dr Sujit Kumar Singh and Director Education (Delhi government) apart from ACS (Power, Health & Family Welfare and Home, Delhi government) are expected to attend the meeting.





Delhi recorded 107 fresh cases of novel coronavirus, highest in the past six months, while one person succumbed to the illness, according to the Delhi Health Department bulletin on Sunday.





The fatality, reported after a 10 day break, takes the death toll to 25,101, while the total infection tally has now climbed to 14,42,197.