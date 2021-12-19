Sun, Dec 19, 2021

Gujarat's Rajkot reports its first Omicron case

Published: Dec 19,202109:09 PM

The first case of Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been reported in the Rajkot district of Gujarat, said the district collector Arun Mahesh Babu on Sunday. The patient is a 23-year-old Tanzanian national, studying at RK University, Rajkot. He has been admitted to the PDU hospital for treatment.

Representative image
Rajkot:
India has so far reported over 100 cases of the Omicron. The new variant of COVID-19 was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa on November 25. As per the WHO, the first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on November 9 this year.

On November 26, the WHO named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'. The WHO has classified Omicron as a 'variant of concern'.

