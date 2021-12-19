Congress never left chance to insult Ambedkar, says Amit Shah

Pune :

"At a time when even uttering the word 'Swarajya' instilled fear, Shivaji Maharaj spent his whole life establishing 'Hindavi Swarajya' in the country. Shivaji Maharaj worked for justice, social welfare, and self-defense in strategizing, building military, modernizing the military, and building the first navy in the 18th century," he said. Shah further slammed Congress and said, "A BR Ambedkar statue was also unveiled today. Congress never left a chance to insult Ambedkar during his life and after his death."





"He received Bharat Ratna only during non-Congress rule. Prime Minister Narendra Modi came into power and celebrated Constitution Day but Congress still boycotts it." Shah is on a two-day visit to Maharashtra, which commenced on Saturday.





Earlier in the day, Shah attended the convocation ceremony of VAMNICOM. He also inaugurated a new building of Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Pune. He also had lunch with the officers of the NDRF during the inauguration of CFSL.