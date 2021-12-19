Kerala turning into an unlawful state under Vijayan: Nadda

New Delhi :

Nadda also said that such cowardly acts cannot be tolerated.





On Sunday morning, a popular BJP leader Sreenivasan, was killed after attackers barged into his residence at Alappuzha. His wife and mother were at present at the time of the killing of the advocate.





In a tweet, Nadda said, "The brutal murder of OBC Morcha State Secretary Advocate Renjith Sreenivasan by 'fundamentalist elements' is condemnable. Such cowardly acts cannot be tolerated. Kerala is turning into an unlawful state under Chief Minister Vijayan Pinarayi. They can't scare us with their cruelty."





Ranjith, a practising advocate at Alappuzha bar, was the BJP candidate at Alappuzha Assembly constituency.





In-charge of BJP's national information and technology department, Amit Malviya alleged that Sreenivasan was hacked to death by the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) cadre in Alappuzha. "BJP Kerala's OBC Morcha state secretary Renjith Srinivasan hacked to death by SDPI cadre in Alappuzha this morning. Along with West Bengal, Kerala has become a minefield of political murders. The Kerala CM just like Mamata Banerjee turns a blind eye to such ghastly killings," tweeted Malviya, also BJP co-incharge of West Bengal.