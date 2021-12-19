Three Pak terrorists killed in Kashmir within 33 days

Srinagar :

"Three Pakistani terrorists killed in Srinagar City within 33 days," police said.





"They were involved in several terror crimes including attacks on Police/ Security forces and civilian killings. It shows that Pakistan is hell-bent to disturb peace in Valley especially in Srinagar City," the J&K Police quoting Inspector General Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar tweeted.





On Sunday, one Lashkat-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist, a Pakistani national, was killed at Harwan on the outskirts of Srinagar.





The killed terrorist has been identified as Saifulla alias Abu Khalid alias Shawaz, a resident of Karachi (Pakistan).





"He was affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT. He infiltrated in 2016 and was active in general area of Harwan and involved in several terror crimes," J&K Police quoting Inspector General Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar further tweeted.





On December 13, the police neutralised two LeT terrorists, including a Pakistani terrorist in a brief chance encounter at Rangreth area of Srinagar.





On November 16, police said four persons were killed in an encounter at Hyderpora in Srinagar. Among the four was a Pakistani terrorist named as Bilal Bhai.