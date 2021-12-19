UP BJP to launch 6 Jan Vishwas Yatras on Sunday

Lucknow :

The Uttar Pradesh BJP will launch its Jan Vishwas Yatras from six places -- Bijnor, Mathura, Jhansi, Ambedkar Nagar, Ballia, and Ghazipur -- on Sunday.





State party President Swatantra Dev Singh said that BJP National President J.P. Nadda will launch the yatra from Ambedkar Nagar, the birthplace of Hindu king Maharaja Suheldev Rajbhar and Ram Manohar Lohia who initiated the Ramayana mela.





BJP's Uttar Pradesh election in charge, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Kaushal Kishore will be present at the function and the yatra will end at Kakori.





The second yatra, which will start from Mathura and be launched by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, will end at Bareilly.





Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will launch the yatra from Bijnor's Vidur Kuti. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Union Minister Sanjiv Baliyan will also be present.





Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will launch the yatra from Jhansi, the land of Rani Laxmi Bai. Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma will be present along with the Union Minister, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti. This yatra will culminate at Kanpur.





Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan will launch the yatra from Ballia, which will end at Basti.





Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani will launch the yatra from Ghazipur. This will end at Amethi.





The party will reach out to the people with the achievements of the BJP government at the Centre and in the state through these yatras.





"We had taken out the yatras in 2017 also. The people voted out the Samajwadi government and the BJP government was formed in the state," Swatantra Dev Singh said.





"Today, the state neither has 'gundaraj' nor corruption. We will form the government with full majority in 2022 also. Parties that indulged in dynastic politics have failed. Our government has worked for vantangiyas, musahars and tharus. No one had worked for them earlier."