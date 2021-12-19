DRDO scientist held for planting IED in court

A senior DRDO scientist has been arrested for allegedly planting an IED in a tiffin box with an intention to kill his neighbour, a lawyer, in the Rohini district court here earlier this month, police said on Saturday.

Representative image New Delhi : The IED that triggered a low-intensity explosion had left a person injured. The accused, Bharat Bhushan Kataria (47), was arrested on Friday, police said. "Both the parties had lodged several cases against each other. They live in the same building. Prima facie, it seems that Kataria had a grudge against the lawyer," a cop said.