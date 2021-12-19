India successfully tests ballistic missile ‘Agni P’

The missile followed textbook trajectory, meeting all mission objectives with a high level of accuracy,” the DRDO said.
Balasore: India on Saturday successfully tested the new generation nuclear-capable ballistic missile ‘Agni P’ from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast, the Defence Research and Development Organisation said. The ‘Agni P’ is a two-stage canisterised solid propellant ballistic missile with dual redundant navigation and guidance system, it said. The test was conducted at 11.06 am. “Various telemetry, radar, electro-optical stations and downrange ships positioned along the eastern coast tracked and monitored the missile trajectory and parameters. The missile followed textbook trajectory, meeting all mission objectives with a high level of accuracy,” the DRDO said.
