Over 1,000 women employees protest on Chennai-Bengaluru Highway, traffic disrupted

Bangalore :

Tension prevailed along the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway on Friday, after more than 1,000 women employees protested and were involved in road blockades.





The Company, Foxconn, operates a cell phone spare parts factory in the Sungwarsathram area next to Sriperumbudur in the Kancheepuram district.





More than 1,000 women are working here from different districts and are staying in private hostels and employed on a shift basis.





Recently, more than a hundred women, who ate at a hotel last night suffered diarrhea and were admitted to the hospital for treatment.





According to their Whatsapp messages, eight of the workers who were being treated at the factory have died.





As a result, female colleagues working in the factory have asked the management about the condition of the 8 patients and alleged that the management did not give a proper response to their claim.





Following this, more than a thousand employees who came to work last night suddenly sat near the toll plaza on the Chennai-Bangalore National Highway and engaged in a sudden road blockade which resulted in traffic on the National Highway being severely disrupted for more than 6 hours since midnight on Friday.





According to the female staff, the protest will be called off only if the management informs them of the condition of the eight people who went for treatment.





Led by Kanchipuram District Superintendent of Police Dr. Sudhakar, the police are in talks to drop the road blockade as the women involved in the blockade have been severely trafficked.