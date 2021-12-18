Sat, Dec 18, 2021

BSF shoots down drone along Pak border in Punjab

Published: Dec 18,202111:46 AM

The black colour flying object was shot at a distance of about 300 meters from the international border and 150 meters from the border fence, the force said in a statement.

Representative image
New Delhi:
The Border Security Force (BSF) has shot down a drone along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab, the force said on Saturday.

The Chinese-made drone was downed on Friday around 11:10 PM near the Wan border post in the Ferozepur sector.

The black colour flying object was shot at a distance of about 300 meters from the international border and 150 meters from the border fence, the force said in a statement.

