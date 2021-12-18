Sat, Dec 18, 2021

Covid caseload in Thane grows by 127, death toll by two

Published: Dec 18,202109:45 AM

In the neighboring Palghar district, the infection figure is now 1,38,899 and the death toll 3,306, another official said.

Health workers administer Covid vaccine doses to senior citizens (Image credit: PTI)
Thane:
With the addition of 127 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,71,018, while the death of two patients took the toll to 11,599, an official said on Saturday.

These cases and fatalities were reported on Friday.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate currently stands at 2.03 percent, he said.

