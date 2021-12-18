Sat, Dec 18, 2021

PM meets MPs from UP over breakfast

Published: Dec 18,202101:22 AM

However, one noticeable absentee was Kheri MP and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni.

New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday met several BJP MPs from the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh over breakfast, with sources saying he discussed various “non-political” issues with them and advised them to engage more with party workers and people beyond politics. However, one noticeable absentee was Kheri MP and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni.


