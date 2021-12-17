Fri, Dec 17, 2021

Omicron: 2 new cases in Gujarat, 8 in Maharashtra push India's tally to 113

Published: Dec 17,202108:41 PM by Online Desk

Updated: Dec 17,202108:50 PM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Till now, 5 Omicron cases have been reported in the state, says Kerala Health Minister Veena George.

Covid-19 testing in Mumbai (Image Courtesy: Reuters)
Covid-19 testing in Mumbai (Image Courtesy: Reuters)
Chennai:
"As per the report given by National Institute of Virology today, 8 more patients were found to be infected with Omicron in the state," says Maharashtra Health Department.

Till date, a total of 40 patients infected with the Omicron virus have been reported in the state.
Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Friday said "If you look at data worldwide there are breakthrough infections where patients get infected after the vaccination. But after the vaccination, the severity of the infection is very less. Till now, 5 Omicron cases have been reported in the state"

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations