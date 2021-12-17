Omicron: 2 new cases in Gujarat, 8 in Maharashtra push India's tally to 113

Till now, 5 Omicron cases have been reported in the state, says Kerala Health Minister Veena George.
If you look at data worldwide there are breakthrough infections where patients get infected after the vaccination. But after the vaccination, the severity of the infection is very less. Till now, 5 Omicron cases have been reported in the state: Kerala Health Minister Veena George
"As per the report given by National Institute of Virology today, 8 more patients were found to be infected with #Omicron in the state," says Maharashtra Health Department— ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2021
Till date, a total of 40 patients infected with the #Omicron virus have been reported in the state
