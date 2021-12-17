Amarinder Singh announces alliance with BJP

New Delhi :

Amid talks of an alliance with the BJP for the Punjab assembly polls, former chief minister Amarinder Singh Friday met senior saffron party leader and Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat here.





Shekhawat, also the BJP's Punjab in-charge, had met Singh in Chandigarh earlier this month.





We are ready and we are going to win this election. The decision on seat sharing will be taken on the seat to seat basis, with winnability being the priority. We are 101% sure of winning this election: Former Punjab CM & Punjab Lok Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh pic.twitter.com/t36eAmHdrX — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2021





After resigning as the chief minister, Singh quit the Congress and formed his own party named Punjab Lok Congress.





Assembly elections in Punjab are expected to be held early next year.





''Today, I want to make it clear that the BJP and Amarinder Singh will contest assembly elections in Punjab together and we are working together,'' Shekhawat told the media, Singh by his side.

Shekhawat said the details of seat-sharing will be announced at an ''appropriate time''.

Singh said, ''The alliance will definitely, 101 per cent win the elections. And winnability will be the main criterion in finalising seats.'' Singh formed his own party Punjab Lok Congress days after he resigned as the chief minister and quit the Congress. Earlier, the BJP had also broken its alliance with longstanding partner Shiromani Akali Dal over the issue of farm sector laws.



