Amarinder Singh announces alliance with BJP

We will contest Punjab assembly polls in alliance with Amarinder Singh's party: BJP leader Gajendra Shekhawat.
We are ready and we are going to win this election. The decision on seat sharing will be taken on the seat to seat basis, with winnability being the priority. We are 101% sure of winning this election: Former Punjab CM & Punjab Lok Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh pic.twitter.com/t36eAmHdrX— ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2021
Delhi | Punjab Lok Congress leader and former CM Captain Amarinder Singh today met Union minister and Punjab BJP incharge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, today pic.twitter.com/S6AKvRYbbN— ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2021
Conversations