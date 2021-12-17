Lok Sabha adjourned for day after passing Surrogacy Bill amid din

Chennai :

As the Lok Sabha reconvened at 2 pm, three bills were introduced after laying of various papers and reports.





Besides, Minister of State for Health Bharti Pawar introduced the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019 as passed by the Rajya Sabha for consideration and passage. The Bill was passed by the Lower House amid uproar by Opposition members demanding the removal of the minister whose son Ashish Mishra is among the accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.





Soon after the passage of the Bill, Rajendra Agarawal who was chairing the proceedings, adjourned the Lok Sabha till Monday.