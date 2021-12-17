UP cop's gun used for celebratory firing that hit lensman

Chennai :

A head constable has been suspended after investigations revealed that a licenced gun belonging to him was used during celebratory firing at a wedding event in which a photographer was critically injured.





Police claimed the accused fled from the venue with the CCTV's DVR.





The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) on Thursday suspended the head constable for 'indiscipline' after he was booked for 'attempt to murder' by the Meerut police.





The incident took place inside a banquet hall in Gangasagar colony on Tuesday night.





The victim, identified as Vijay Kumar, has been operated upon at a private hospital and doctors said the bullet had damaged his stomach and intestine.





Police had initially booked two unidentified persons for the crime on a complaint by the photographer's colleague who was present at the function.





Later, police found that the wedding was of the grandson of Mahendra Singh, a head constable posted in Hapur district. Police also found that Singh had fired the bullet from his gun.





"The head constable has been booked under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder). We are looking for him as he had left with the CCTV's DVR," said inspector Neeraj Malik, Bhawanpur SHO.





The SHO said that the weapon used was a licenced firearm.





Deepak Bhukar, Hapur SSP, said, "Moreover, the head constable was absent from duty without giving any prior notice. He has been suspended for negligence on duty. An internal probe has also been ordered against him."