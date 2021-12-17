White Christmas likely in Kashmir, Ladakh this year

Srinagar :

An intense cold wave continued in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Friday even as the weather office forecast moderate to heavy rain/snow between December 23 to December 25.





Sonam Lotus, director of the Meteorological Department (MeT) told IANS, "Hopefully we are going to have a white Christmas mass this year.





"Moderate to heavy snowfall is likely to occur in the Valley and Ladakh between December 23 to December 25".





Cold wave continued to sweep J&K and Ladakh with the minimum temperatures remaining below the freezing point in the Valley and Ladakh as these dropped to season's lowest in Jammu city.





Srinagar had minus 3.8, Pahalgam minus 5.6 and Gulmarg minus 8.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.





Drass town of Ladakh had minus 18.1, Leh minus 12.1 and Kargil minus 11.6 as the minimum.





Jammu city had 4.0, which is the lowest recorded this season so far.





Katra had 3.5, Batote minus 1.5, Banihal minus 3.6 and Bhaderwah minus 2.2 as the night's lowest temperature.