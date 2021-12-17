PM Modi in Varanasi on Dec 23 with more projects

Varanasi :

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will again visit Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, on December 23, just 10 days after he inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project.

The Prime Minister will dedicate 13 ready projects of Rs 853 crore and lay the foundation of other projects worth Rs 681 crore at a public meeting in the Karkhiyao area on the Varanasi-Jaunpur border on December 23.

Divisional Commissioner Deepak Agrawal said: "The number of ready projects for dedication to the nation by the Prime Minister is 13, while he will lay the foundation of two projects of widening of the road. The total value of ready projects is Rs 853 crore while road widening work will be done with an investment of Rs 681.8 crore."

The ready projects include redevelopment of wards of old Kashi, including Kal Bhairav, Raj Mandir, Dashashwamedh, Jangambari and Gadhawasi Tola phase-1 (Rs 66 crore), installing advance surveillance cameras at 720 sites in the city (Rs 128 crore), redevelopment of Beniabagh Park and construction of surface parking (Rs 90.4 crore), urban revitalisation of road and junction improvement project (Rs 25 crore), development and beautification of Nadesar and Sonbhadra pond (Rs 4.4 crore) and 50 million litres per day sewage treatment plant at Ramna (Rs 161.3 crore).

Other projects in this list are hostels for doctors, nurses and a 'dharmshala' at Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Cancer Centre, BHU, at a cost of Rs 130 crore, construction of Inter-University Centre for Teacher Education at BHU at a cost of Rs 107.4 crore, 160 residential flats in Jodhpur colony of BHU (Rs 121 crore), community hall and toilet block at the birthplace of Sant Ravidas in Seer Goverdhanpur (Rs 5 crore), seed breeding facility under International Rice Research Institute-South Asia Regional Centres campus (Rs 3.5 crore), the new building of Centre for Teacher Education at Central Institute of Higher Tibetan Studies at Sarnath (Rs 7 crore) and 13 residential houses in government Industrial Training Institute in Karaudi area (Rs 2.7 crore).

The Commissioner said that the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation for widening and strengthening of Mohan Sarai (Varanasi)-Deen Dayal Upadhyay Nagar Chakia Road, Chandauli (Rs 412.5 crore) and Varanasi-Bhadohi-Gopiganj road (Rs 269.1 crore).