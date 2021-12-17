India reports 7,447 new Covid cases, 391 deaths

New Delhi :

India reported 7,447 new Covid-19 and 391 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

The recovery of 7,886 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,41,62,765. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.38 percent, the highest since March 2020. And, with the addition of new deaths, the toll has climbed to 4,76,869.

India's active caseload presently stands at 86,415. Active cases constitute 0.25 percent of the country's total positive cases, which is the lowest since March 2020.

Also in the same period, a total of 12,59,952 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 66.15 crore cumulative tests.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate at 0.63 percent has remained less than 1 percent for the last 33 days now.

The daily positivity rate stands at 0.59 percent, which has also remained below 2 percent for the last 74 days and less than 3 percent for 109 consecutive days now.

With the administration of 70,46,805 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 135.99 crores. This has been achieved through 1,42,79,769 sessions.

More than 16.66 crore balance and unutilized Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered, according to the health ministry as of Friday morning.