Gang-rape victim dies during delivery, accused govt official held

Kanpur :

A lekhpal (revenue official) has been arrested in connection with the gang-rape of a minor girl, who died while giving birth to a stillborn baby.





The girl died on Tuesday night and the lekhpal was arrested and subsequently suspended on Thursday.





In October, a case had been filed under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO act against the lekhpal Ranjit Barwar, Karan and two unidentified persons for gang-rape of a 15-year-old girl. The accused allegedly threatened to kill her when she became pregnant.





The police did not take any action against the accused lekhpal.





On Monday night, the girl's health deteriorated following which her family rushed her to Shivrajpur CHC on Tuesday morning.





After giving her first aid the doctors referred the girl to LLR's maternity and child care wing where she delivered a stillborn and died a short while later.





On Thursday, SDM Gulab Chandra Agrahari, suspended the accused lekhpal and said that the action has been taken after getting information about his arrest from the police.