Being mentally troubled, pressurised in Tihar, conman Sukesh writes to court

New Delhi :

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is facing several cases of cheating, extortion, and money laundering, has moved an application before the Patiala House Court claiming that he is being mentally "troubled" and "pressurized" in Tihar Jail.





The conman in a handwritten application told the court that even after being under the watch of four CCTVs he is being double locked. "I can't walk inside my prison when I am double-locked and can't breathe properly too," he said in the application.





The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Dr. Pankaj Sharma asked Sukesh's counsel to move a formal application in the court.





The application further stated that Sukesh has been barred from speaking to the other inmates who have allegedly been warned and intimidated to not interact with the conman.





Sukesh Chandrashekhar was today produced by the jail authorities in another cheating case.





Recently, another court of the Patiala House Complex took cognizance of the Enforcement Directorate's charge sheet against Sukesh Chandrashekhar, his wife Leena Maria Paul, and others in a ₹ 200 Crore money laundering case. All the accused are presently in judicial custody.





The court earlier also took notice that at the time of the incident, Chandrasekhar was lodged in Delhi's Rohini jail and was running an extortion racket from there.





Sukesh and Leena Maria Paul along with several other accused were earlier arrested by the Delhi Police. The police have recently also invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the case.





The Delhi Police had alleged that Leena and Sukesh along with others used hawala channels and created shell companies to park the money earned from proceeds of crime. Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) had registered an FIR against Chandrasekhar for allegedly duping the spouses of former promoters of Ranbaxy - Shivinder Singh, and Malvinder Singh - of ₹ 200 crore besides ongoing investigations against him in several cases across the country.