‘Metroman’ quits politics

Malappuram: In a surprise move, Metroman E Sreedharan on Thursday said he was quitting from active politics. Speaking to the media, he said, “Many people do not know, I am 90 years old now. When I say I am quitting active politics, it doesn’t mean I am leaving politics. When I lost the polls, I felt sad, but now I am not sad because with one legislator nothing can be done.”
