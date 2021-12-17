Fri, Dec 17, 2021

‘Metroman’ quits politics

Published: Dec 17,202101:52 AM

Metroman E Sreedharan
Malappuram: In a surprise move, Metroman E Sreedharan on Thursday said he was quitting from active politics. Speaking to the media, he said, “Many people do not know, I am 90 years old now. When I say I am quitting active politics, it doesn’t mean I am leaving politics. When I lost the polls, I felt sad, but now I am not sad because with one legislator nothing can be done.”

