Congress releases list of 8 candidates for Goa polls

Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat will contest

Panaji :

The list also features Sudhir Kandolkar (Mapusa), Tomy Rodrigues (Taleigao), Rajesh Verenkar (Ponda), Sankalp Amonkar (Mormugao), Aleixo Lourenco (Curtorim), Yuri Alemao (Cuncolim) and Altone D'Costa (Quepem).

With the announcement of its first batch of candidates, the Congress is now the first major political party to announce its list of candidates for the elections to the 40 seats of the Goa legislative assembly.