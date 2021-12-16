Indrani Mukerjea claims her daughter Sheena Bora 'alive in Kashmir'

Mumbai :

In her letter to the Central Bureau of Investigation Director, she has contended she met a woman in Byculla Womens Jail who told her that she met her daughter in Kashmir and urged the agency to track her.

However, Mukerjea's lawyer Sana R. Khan told media persons that she has no details of what her client - who has been in jail since August 2015 - has actually written.

Though the CBI has not reacted, some reports have suggested what could be a fresh twist to the sensational murder case that erupted six-and-half years ago with the arrest of Mukerjeas' driver Shyamvar Rai who had spilled the beans on Sheena Bora's killing.

Subsequently, the Mumbai Police and CBI nabbed Mukerjea's former husband Sanjeev Khanna, and her second husband and media tycoon Peter Mukerjea, while Rai was pardoned after he turned approver in the case in June 2016.

During their sojourn in different jails, Indrani Mukerjea and Peter Mukerjea were divorced in October 2019 by mutual consent.

While Indrani Mukerjea's bail pleas have been rejected by various courts, Peter Mukerjea was granted bail by a Special CBI Court in February 2020.

As later investigations revealed, Sheena was the daughter of Indrani Mukerjea with her ex-live-in partner, Siddhartha Das of Kolkata.

Earlier considered to be the younger sister of Indrani Mukerjea, Sheena was in a live-in relationship with her step-brother Rahul, the younger son of Peter Mukerjea through his ex-wife who lives in Dehradun.

As per Rai's statement to the police after he was nabbed in another case in August 2015, Sheena Bora, 24, was strangulated on April 24, 2012, and her body put in a suitcase which was taken to the remote forests in Raigad and burnt.

In the past six years, the CBI has already filed multiple charge sheets against the accused and the trial started in 2017, with around 60 witness statements recorded.