Mortal remains of Group Captain Varun Singh airlifted to Bhopal

According to family sources, the mortal remains will reach Bhopal by 3 p.m. and his final rites will be conducted on Friday.





Varun, succumbed to injuries on Wednesday (Dec 15) at army command hospital in Bengaluru. He was the lone survivor in the helicopter crash in which Chief of Defence Staff General (CDS) Bipin Rawat and 12 others died.





Varun Singh was kept on life support and his condition was critical. He was flown to HAL airport in Bengaluru from Military hospital at Wellington of Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu last Thursday.





The Indian Air Force (IAF) on twitter stated, "IAF is deeply saddened to inform the passing away of brave heart Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed to injuries sustained in the helicopter accident on Dec 8, 2021. IAF offers sincere condolences and stands firmly with the bereaved family."